Tas gov says 16,000 documents leaked in GoAnywhere breach

By on
Tas gov says 16,000 documents leaked in GoAnywhere breach

Financial invoices and statements.

The Tasmanian government said around 16,000 financial invoices and statements issued by the department of education had been lost and leaked in its exposure to the GoAnywhere breach.

Minister for science and technology Madeleine Ogilvie said the documents included “information relating to student assistance applications, and may include names and addresses.”

“We knew this was a very real risk,” she said in a statement on Friday last week.

The government disclosed its exposure to the breach of third-party file transfer service GoAnywhere MFT a week ago, and later said financial data from the department of education may have been stolen.

The statement on Friday confirmed the extent of data that had been stolen and leaked.

A day later, the government said it had not seen additional leaks of information, but that it is continuing to monitor the situation.

It has now brought in CyberCX to “assist with investigations".

“We continue to urge people to stay alert for any suspicious financial activity or attempted scams,” Ogilvie said.

“We will act immediately if there are any updates, and will keep the community informed at every step.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
goanywheresecuritytasmania

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security

Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security
Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users
Tasmanian government latest GoAnywhere victim

Tasmanian government latest GoAnywhere victim

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?