Tas gov details data breached in GoAnywhere hack

By on
Tas gov details data breached in GoAnywhere hack

Department of education financial data may have been stolen.

The Tasmanian government’s data breach has worsened, after identifying data that "may" have been stolen via its exposure to the GoAnywhere hack.

Since its disclosure earlier this week, the government has now made a “precautionary” statement that the latest investigations indicate a risk that financial data from the Department for Education, Children and Young People may have been accessed in the global incident."

“This may include names, addresses, invoices and bank account numbers,"  minister for science and technology Madeleine Ogilvie yesterday said.

“I stress there is no confirmation such information has been stolen, and reiterate that no Tasmanian government IT systems have been hacked.

“It is important that the community is aware of the possible theft so they can be vigilant and if needed, take practical steps including staying alert for any suspicious financial activity or attempted scams.”

The GoAnywhere data transfer service was breached by the Clop ransomware gang in February.

Other Australian organisations affected by the GoAnywhere breach include Crown Resorts and Rio Tinto.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachgoanywheresecuritytasmania

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Medibank shareholders launch class action

Medibank shareholders launch class action
Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users
Popular softphone weaponised in supply chain attack

Popular softphone weaponised in supply chain attack

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?