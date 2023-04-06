Tas gov details data breached in GoAnywhere hack

The Tasmanian government’s data breach has worsened, after identifying data that "may" have been stolen via its exposure to the GoAnywhere hack.

Since its disclosure earlier this week, the government has now made a “precautionary” statement that the latest investigations indicate a risk that financial data from the Department for Education, Children and Young People may have been accessed in the global incident."

“This may include names, addresses, invoices and bank account numbers," minister for science and technology Madeleine Ogilvie yesterday said.

“I stress there is no confirmation such information has been stolen, and reiterate that no Tasmanian government IT systems have been hacked.

“It is important that the community is aware of the possible theft so they can be vigilant and if needed, take practical steps including staying alert for any suspicious financial activity or attempted scams.”

The GoAnywhere data transfer service was breached by the Clop ransomware gang in February.

Other Australian organisations affected by the GoAnywhere breach include Crown Resorts and Rio Tinto.