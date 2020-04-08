Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

By on
Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Education ministry bans use in schools.

Taiwan's cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom's conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles privacy and security concerns with its booming platform.

Zoom's daily users ballooned to more than 200 million in March, as coronavirus-induced shutdowns forced employees to work from home and schools switched to the company's free app for conducting and coordinating online meetings and classes.

However, the company is facing a backlash from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and "zoombombing", where uninvited guests crash into meetings.

If government agencies must hold video conferencing, they "should not use products with security concerns, like Zoom", Taiwan's cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday. It did not elaborate on what the security concerns were.

The island's education ministry later said it was banning the use of Zoom in schools.

Zoom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan would be the first government formally advising against use of Zoom, although some US schools districts are looking at putting limits on its use after an FBI warning last month.

Zoom chief executive officer Eric Yuan last week apologised to users, saying the company had fallen short of the community's privacy and security expectations, and was taking steps to fix the issues.

Zoom competes with Microsoft's Teams, Cisco's Webex and Google's Hangouts.

Taiwan's cabinet said domestically-made conferencing apps were preferred, but if needed products from Google and Microsoft could also be considered.

Zoom's shares dipped 1 percent in premarket trading on the Nasdaq. They have lost nearly a third of their market value since touching record highs late March.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
coronavirus covid19 security taiwan zoom
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely
Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200

Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200
Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt

Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt
Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public

Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?