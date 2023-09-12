TAFE NSW rounding out its security leadership

By

Seeking cyber security director.

TAFE NSW is on the hunt for a director of cyber security, to act as “primary consultant” to chief information security officer Rohan Heyer.

The director of cyber security will be focused on governance, risk, and compliance.

As well responsibility for strategic decision-making and risk mitigation efforts, the director will “oversee the execution of security audits, controls, and vulnerability assessments to proactively identify and address potential threats”, an advertisement states.

iTnews has asked TAFE NSW whether or not the director of cyber security is a new role. The agency only responded that this was "part of our normal recruitment".

Last December, TAFE NSW’s first chief information security officer Rohit Vohra left the agency to take up the role of CISO at GrainCorp.

Vohra had held the role since its creation in 2019, following security roles at Qantas and Roads and Maritime Services.

In January, the agency promoted Heyer to CISO from his role as senior manager, security operations.

Tags:
cyber securitysecuritystrategytafe nswtraining & development

