TAFE NSW charts $22m ERP upgrade

By

Comes as SAP ECC 6.0 platform approaches end of life.

TAFE NSW is preparing to spend almost $22 million on its future enterprise resource planning environment as its SAP platform approaches end-of-life.

TAFE NSW charts $22m ERP upgrade

The vocational education provider is intending to transition its SAP ECC 6.0 platform to S/4 HANA, which will be hosted on the German vendor’s Azure-based private cloud environment.

The program will be delivered through RISE with SAP, the vendor’s bundled offering that combines cloud infrastructure, software and managed services into a single subscription model.

Its SAP ECC 6.0 environment, which supports functions such as finance, payroll, human resources and procurement, will reach end of life by 2027, a TAFE NSW spokesperson told Digital Nation.

The transition will “ensure a stable, supported platform and maintain essential business operations”, they added.

The transition has seen TAFE NSW ink a three-year contract with SAP to supply S/4 HANA licences for the next three years at a value of $12.9 million.

SAP will also serve as the integration and implementation partner through a $7.6 million contract spanning just over eight months and expiring next April.

A further $1.4 million was allocated for two years of SAP professional services to support the transition to S/4HANA.

In tandem with its ERP transition, TAFE NSW recently signed a new $34 million deal covering Microsoft software licences and Azure cloud infrastructure through to May 31, 2028.

It has also amended its existing ‘master contract’ with Dell, increasing its value from the previously disclosed $44 million to $57.5 million ahead of its September 30 expiry.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
financegovernmenthrnswsap

Sponsored Whitepapers

Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post starts planning its SAP modernisation

Australia Post starts planning its SAP modernisation
Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems

Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems
Super Retail Group to replace payroll, build HRIM

Super Retail Group to replace payroll, build HRIM
ASIC to upgrade finance ERP with TechOne

ASIC to upgrade finance ERP with TechOne
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?