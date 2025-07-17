TAFE NSW charts $22m ERP upgrade

TAFE NSW is preparing to spend almost $22 million on its future enterprise resource planning environment as its SAP platform approaches end-of-life.

The vocational education provider is intending to transition its SAP ECC 6.0 platform to S/4 HANA, which will be hosted on the German vendor’s Azure-based private cloud environment.

The program will be delivered through RISE with SAP, the vendor’s bundled offering that combines cloud infrastructure, software and managed services into a single subscription model.

Its SAP ECC 6.0 environment, which supports functions such as finance, payroll, human resources and procurement, will reach end of life by 2027, a TAFE NSW spokesperson told Digital Nation.

The transition will “ensure a stable, supported platform and maintain essential business operations”, they added.

The transition has seen TAFE NSW ink a three-year contract with SAP to supply S/4 HANA licences for the next three years at a value of $12.9 million.

SAP will also serve as the integration and implementation partner through a $7.6 million contract spanning just over eight months and expiring next April.

A further $1.4 million was allocated for two years of SAP professional services to support the transition to S/4HANA.

In tandem with its ERP transition, TAFE NSW recently signed a new $34 million deal covering Microsoft software licences and Azure cloud infrastructure through to May 31, 2028.

It has also amended its existing ‘master contract’ with Dell, increasing its value from the previously disclosed $44 million to $57.5 million ahead of its September 30 expiry.