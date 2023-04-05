TAFE data breach uncovered by SA Police

TAFE South Australia has revealed a data breach that was discovered when SA Police seized “devices containing electronic scanned copies of TAFE SA student identification forms”.

TAFE SA said the identification forms included credentials such as driver's licences and passports for enrolments prior to 2021 across all campuses.

A total of 2224 records were breached, and TAFE SA said it has contacted all those affected.

“While TAFE SA’s investigation is continuing, security measures are being increased with access to the system that holds the student ID Forms being restricted, ensuring access is only provided for business-critical functions,” TAFE SA’s disclosure stated.

“Once copies of the breached data were provided to TAFE SA, a dedicated team was implemented to extract, analyse and verify the complex data in order to notify impacted students as quickly as possible.”

The South Australian government will waive the cost of replacing credentials such as driver's licences, learner's permits, and proof-of-age cards.

For those who use their myGOV SA account to replace their credentials, TAFE SA will reimburse the cost.

According to the ABC, 87 percent of the breached credentials had expired.

TAFE SA CEO David Coltman told the ABC SA Police first notified it of the breach in March 2022, when SA Police said it had found 24 students’ credentials on a USB that was discovered in a separate investigation; and that further credentials were discovered on another USB in November.