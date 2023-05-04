Tabcorp signs on to use Mindway AI software

By on
Tabcorp signs on to use Mindway AI software

To analyse player behavioural patterns for signs of problem gambling.

Tabcorp is set to use data analytics software made by Mindway AI to detect at-risk and problem gambling patterns that customers may be developing.

The company said in a statement that it would use the software as part of an “upgrade to its responsible gambling capability”. 

Mindway AI profiles players based on the way they are gambling. In particular, it tries to recognise key behavioural shifts, such as repeated losses or loss chasing, impulsive behaviour, monetary consumption and payment methods, according to its website.

Tabcorp said it would use Mindway AI “to intercept and assist potential problem gamblers at an earlier stage.”

“Our technology and capability upgrades will allow us to more easily identify changes in customer behaviour and incept those customers before gambling becomes a problem,” Tabcorp’s chief analytics and data officer Dr Amy Shi-Nash said.

Tabcorp’s chief customer officer Jenni Barnett added that the upgrades are “an important part of the company’s digital transformation.”

“This partnership will allow us to use the world’s best technology to better identify and prevent  harmful behaviour before it becomes a problem and then implement proactive measures to assist our customers,” she said.

“There’s no set and forget in this space. We’ll continue to grow and modify our capability to ensure we remain an industry leader in customer care.”

Tabcorp said it is the first wagering company in Australia to sign up to Mindway AI.

The software maker monitors the behaviour of about 6.5 million “active players” across 20 countries each month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
mindway aisoftwaretabcorp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Digital ID is being tested by 36 people

NSW Digital ID is being tested by 36 people
Westpac looks outside ChatGPT for its generative AI experiments

Westpac looks outside ChatGPT for its generative AI experiments
Coles opens first automated distribution centre

Coles opens first automated distribution centre
Woolworths uses LLMs in customer feedback analysis

Woolworths uses LLMs in customer feedback analysis

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?