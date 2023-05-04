Tabcorp signs on to use Mindway AI software

Tabcorp is set to use data analytics software made by Mindway AI to detect at-risk and problem gambling patterns that customers may be developing.

The company said in a statement that it would use the software as part of an “upgrade to its responsible gambling capability”.

Mindway AI profiles players based on the way they are gambling. In particular, it tries to recognise key behavioural shifts, such as repeated losses or loss chasing, impulsive behaviour, monetary consumption and payment methods, according to its website.

Tabcorp said it would use Mindway AI “to intercept and assist potential problem gamblers at an earlier stage.”

“Our technology and capability upgrades will allow us to more easily identify changes in customer behaviour and incept those customers before gambling becomes a problem,” Tabcorp’s chief analytics and data officer Dr Amy Shi-Nash said.

Tabcorp’s chief customer officer Jenni Barnett added that the upgrades are “an important part of the company’s digital transformation.”

“This partnership will allow us to use the world’s best technology to better identify and prevent harmful behaviour before it becomes a problem and then implement proactive measures to assist our customers,” she said.

“There’s no set and forget in this space. We’ll continue to grow and modify our capability to ensure we remain an industry leader in customer care.”

Tabcorp said it is the first wagering company in Australia to sign up to Mindway AI.

The software maker monitors the behaviour of about 6.5 million “active players” across 20 countries each month.