Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

By on
Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

Accelerating design.

Synopsys has rolled out new artificial intelligence tools designed to get better results faster in the various stages of designing computing chips.

Synopsys makes software that companies use to design computing chips.

Modern chips have tens of billions of transistors, and their precise arrangement on the chip has a big impact on cost and performance, so designers use software from companies like Synopsys to help.

Synopsys first released an AI tool for one part of the chip design process three years ago, and with customers like Samsung Electronics and ST Microelectronics using the system.

The tools Synopsys released at its annual user conference in Santa Clara, California, spread much further across the chip design process.

They are aimed at helping engineers hunt for bugs in their designs, test physical sample chips from manufacturing partners and, once mass production has begun, boost the proportion of defect-free chips coming off the production line.

Synopsys also released a tool to make it easier to move analog chip designs from one manufacturing partner to the other. Such moves have traditionally been expensive and time-consuming.

Sassine Ghazi, president and chief operating officer of Synopsys, said that the dual hit of a chip supply chain crunch and US export controls on doing business has chip executives looking for more options.

"Every CEO was looking for an alternative. Nobody wants to be caught off guard if someone says you cannot use the Chinese or Taiwanese," Ghazi said.

Synopsys CEO Aart de Geus said the company plans to invest more in AI tools in the coming years as the semiconductor industry shifts toward what are know as chiplets - multiple chips stacked and stitched together to create larger, more complicated chips.

"When you design multiple chips that are literally sort of glued together, you don't design them in isolation," he said in an interview during the conference. "You optimise them together."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
semiconductorsstrategysynopsys

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements
Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs

Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs
Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation
Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT

Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?