Sydney Zoo uses Microsoft Fabric to underpin data modernisation

Sydney Zoo is streamlining its data architecture, using Microsoft Fabric to consolidate multiple siloed databases into a unified analytics platform.

The zoo, which opened in 2019, is transitioning from its Azure SQL managed instance with multiple separate databases to a modern data architecture built on Fabric’s lakehouse and semantic model capabilities.

The implementation is part of Sydney Zoo’s broader data modernisation strategy, which includes transforming operational data from its networking infrastructure into actionable insights.

Speaking to iTnews, Sydney Zoo head of IT Ronan Alonzo, described securing stakeholder buy-in for Fabric as a “phenomenal win for the business”.

“[With Fabric] you reduce boundaries like the databases limiting performance issues and running out of space.

“It also gives us a best of breed; it gives us the flexibility to plug in other non-Microsoft products and reporting tools.”

According to Alonzo, Sydney Zoo’s data architecture previously ran on an Azure SQL managed instance hosting multiple databases, which could be linked through cross-database queries, with the instance acting as the organisation’s source of truth.

However, with Fabric, Alonso said: “Once you consolidate everything into the data lake, it does make it easier to build semantic models over that and add layers.

“You could start pulling in APIs. I'm just getting excited about the opportunity.”

Light bulb moments

Alonzo and his team have been experimenting with different methods to tap into a range of analytics and reporting tools since the zoo’s opening six years ago.

One notable initiative, outlined to the iTnews Podcast in May 2023, involved the zoo using vehicle registration plate snapshots captured by its car park security operator to build an analytics model that helps identify visitation patterns and supports special event planning.

Since then, Alonzo’s team has turned to its Cisco Meraki infrastructure to capture additional data insights by automating the ingestion of the network data using Meraki’s APIs.

According to Alonzo, the zoo has over 40 wireless access points deployed across different areas of the site, each with its own unique prefix code.

When a visitor connects to the zoo’s wi-fi, data is captured from the relevant access point via the Meraki API. This data is then injected into Azure SQL through an internal data pipeline.

“We were already using Microsoft Azure Services -- Azure SQL, Analysis Services, Power BI — the technology stack for the car park analytics and also our business reporting,” Alonzo explained.

“This was a no-brainer: what if we automate the ingestion of data where Cisco Meraki already publishes API endpoints to tap into the Meraki dashboards?

"When I started looking at [the ingested data], I realised it’s definitely information we can use.”

The program sparked a “light bulb moment” for Alonzo, revealing how the IT team could support multiple business functions with insights generated from these access points.

Use cases include optimising staffing on high-traffic days, tracking time spent in specific areas and facilities, and understanding customer behaviour during periods of poor weather.

“It got me thinking about the 360-degree view of a customer, and what does that look like for a zoo?” he added.

While the program is still in its infancy, Alonzo hopes to eventually integrate data streams with functions such as the zoo’s CRM and business intelligence.

“At the moment where I'm just trying to produce insightful reports that I've shared with the teams to drive any interest or [flag] pain points we didn't even know about or problems that need a solution,” he said

“But I’m looking to shift and pivot to work more closely with our marketing team and sales teams to understand: how do you want to elevate your CRM platform?

“How can we use this wi-fi data that we now have to better amplify what you're missing there or create the opportunities to drive more successful actions?”