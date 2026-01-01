Sydney Metro West to use private 5G network

The Sydney Metro West project will utilise a private 5G network for rail communications, with work set to commence this year.

BAI Communications will deploy communications infrastructure for the major rail project, which will double the rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney CBD.

The new metro system is expected to be operational in 2032.

In a statement, BAI said that it would “design, deliver and integrate essential communications infrastructure across the new metro line.”

A private 5G network will be used to underpin “radio systems, train communications, and rail signalling”.

The “5GMCX-based radio communication system” planned for the project would be “purpose-built to support the next generation of rail communications,” BAI said.

Additionally, BAI’s communications work encompasses “seamless 4G/5G coverage for Telstra, Optus, and TPG customers across all stations and tunnels” and “ensuring NSW emergency services maintain reliable coverage throughout the entire corridor.”

“The communications systems we deliver will not only provide passengers with seamless mobile connectivity throughout their journey but will also underpin the advanced signalling and control systems that ensure safe, reliable metro operations,” BAI’s chief commercial officer Elyssa Rollinson said in a statement.

The Sydney Metro West line will serve stations at Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, The Bays, Pyrmont and Hunter Street.