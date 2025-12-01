Sydney Metro looking to appoint temporary CIO

Sydney Metro is looking to appoint a new CIO on a fixed 18-month term to match the construction schedules of major extensions to its rail network.

The CIO will oversee technology across the Sydney Metro driverless train project, which is currently in the midst of adding three rail expansions to its network.

A Sydney Metro spokesperson told iTnews that, under the temporary arrangement, the CIO will work on digital transformation programs that support the three construction projects.

The 18-month arrangement can be extended, the spokesperson added.

The CIO will report to Sydney Metro’s chief finance and commercial officer, Fiona Trussell.

“The role is responsible for the delivery of high-quality IT services that underpin the organisation’s operations and plays a key role in driving Sydney Metro’s digital transformation,” the spokesperson told iTnews.

The NSW government expects the Sydney Metro South West expansion, from Sydenham to Bankstown, open in the second half of 2026. The Western Sydney Airport line is expected to open in April 2027, according to Sydney Metro’s 2023-2024 annual report [pdf].

Both projects fall within the 18-month timeframe for the CIO contract.

Meanwhile, Sydney Metro West, which is expected to connect Westmead to Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD, is currently scheduled to open sometime in 2032.

The new CIO will replace outgoing CIO Craig Taprell, iTnewsunderstands. Taprell has been in the position since February 2024.

Before Taprell joined the transport project,Tommy Cheung held the position. Cheung returned to his executive director of IT strategy and transformation position at Transport for NSW following a short secondment to the driverless train project.

Cheung was the Sydney Metro project’s first CIO, with the position was created in 2021.