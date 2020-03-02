Switzerland files criminal complaint over Crypto spying scandal

By on
Switzerland files criminal complaint over Crypto spying scandal

Anger over Central Intelligence Agency's alleged use of company as a front.

The Swiss government has filed a criminal complaint over the US Central Intelligence Agency's alleged use of a cryptography company as a front to spy on various governments' secret communications, the Swiss attorney general's office said on Sunday.

The complaint against persons unknown for alleged breaches of the law governing export controls follows recent reports on "Operation Rubicon", which for decades involved the CIA and German BND spy services covertly reading other nations' secret messages encoded with technology sold by Swiss firm Crypto AG.

The case of Crypto, which sold encryption devices and software while being secretly owned by US and German intelligence services that could freely read what it encrypted, is embarrassing for neutral Switzerland and could hurt its international reputation, particularly if it turned a blind eye.

Although the outlines of Operation Rubicon were known for years, new details about its scope and duration were made public last month by Swiss, German and US investigative journalists.

"The Office of the Attorney General confirms it has received a criminal complaint by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) dated Feb. 2, 2020 regarding possible violations of export control law," the attorney general's office said in a statement. SECO is part of the Swiss Economy Ministry.

The attorney general's office will review the complaint before deciding whether to open criminal proceedings, the statement said, confirming a report by newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

A spokeswoman for Switzerland's Economy Ministry confirmed that the complaint had been filed but declined to elaborate.

The technology Crypto sold to dozens of governments including those of Iran, India, Pakistan, Libya, Egypt, Chile, and Argentina had deliberate flaws or built-in back doors that made messages easily readable to US and German spies. In effect, those client countries paid millions to be spied on.

SonntagsZeitung said SECO, which is in charge of authorising exports of sensitive equipment, believes it was deceived into clearing the sale of Crypto's machines and software, and argues it would never have done so had it known of the scheme.

The Swiss government has appointed a former Swiss Supreme Court justice to look into Operation Rubicon. He is due to report back by the end of June and the cabinet will be briefed.

But pressure is mounting for parliament to launch its own investigation to find out who in Switzerland knew about the scheme.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
crypto networking security software
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users
Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing
CBA loses its digital chief

CBA loses its digital chief
NBN Co pleads for cash to help fixed wireless, satellite refugees

NBN Co pleads for cash to help fixed wireless, satellite refugees
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?