Swiss government confirms cyber attack on health foundation

Switzerland said that a cyberattack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration.

In a statement, Swiss federal authorities said that Radix's customers include various federal offices and that data had been published on the dark web in the wake of the attack, without specifying the data.

Authorities are trying to determine the specific units and data affected by the attack, the statement said, adding that the attackers did not hack directly into state-run data systems.

In March, the country's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced organisations would be mandated to report cyber security incidents within 24 hours of discovery.

"These reports will enable the NCSC to assist victims of cyberattacks and alert operators of critical infrastructure," the centre said at the time.

The new ruling will come into effect from October 1 this year.