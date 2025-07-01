Swiss government confirms cyber attack on health foundation

By

Also affected the federal administration.

Switzerland said that a cyberattack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration.

Swiss government confirms cyber attack on health foundation

In a statement, Swiss federal authorities said that Radix's customers include various federal offices and that data had been published on the dark web in the wake of the attack, without specifying the data.

Authorities are trying to determine the specific units and data affected by the attack, the statement said, adding that the attackers did not hack directly into state-run data systems.

In March, the country's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced organisations would be mandated to report cyber security incidents within 24 hours of discovery.

"These reports will enable the NCSC to assist victims of cyberattacks and alert operators of critical infrastructure," the centre said at the time.

The new ruling will come into effect from October 1 this year. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberattacksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond

Events

Most Read Articles

SA Water plans 'once-in-a-generation' core technology uplift

SA Water plans 'once-in-a-generation' core technology uplift
Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks

Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks
WhatsApp banned on US House of Representatives devices

WhatsApp banned on US House of Representatives devices
Victoria's first government tech chief steps down

Victoria's first government tech chief steps down
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?