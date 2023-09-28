Swinburne University of Technology seeks new CIO

By

Leading a team of 150.

Swinburne University of Technology is looking for a chief information officer (CIO).

Swinburne University of Technology seeks new CIO

The position description [pdf] states the CIO reports to COO Nancy Collins and will be responsible for a budget in the vicinity of $48 million, covering a team of more than 150 “technology and digital staff.”

The role covers infrastructure and application architecture, and the university’s cyber security strategy.

In its advertisement, Swinburne said the CIO will be responsible for a technology infrastructure in line with the university’s Horizon 2025 vision of “creating future ready learners through an innovative digital program”.

“Swinburne has a bold and ambitious vision of people and technology working together for a better world, building on our foundations and history as a technology leader," a Swinburne spokesperson told iTnews.

"The chief information officer will play a vital role in helping achieve this vision through our use of technology and data."

The current CIO, Philip Roe, joined the university in January 2022 following more than five years as CIO at Catholic Education Melbourne.

Earlier this year, Swinburne’s CISO Mardi Paterson left the university to take an executive partner role at Gartner.

Roe’s predecessor as CIO, Sean Elwick, also joined Gartner upon leaving Swinburne in 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cioeducationstrategyswinburnetraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'
Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to set up own IT

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to set up own IT
Digital ID legislation lands at last

Digital ID legislation lands at last
NSW DCS lands $146m for cyber security, digital projects

NSW DCS lands $146m for cyber security, digital projects

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?