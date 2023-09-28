Swinburne University of Technology seeks new CIO

Swinburne University of Technology is looking for a chief information officer (CIO).

The position description [pdf] states the CIO reports to COO Nancy Collins and will be responsible for a budget in the vicinity of $48 million, covering a team of more than 150 “technology and digital staff.”

The role covers infrastructure and application architecture, and the university’s cyber security strategy.

In its advertisement, Swinburne said the CIO will be responsible for a technology infrastructure in line with the university’s Horizon 2025 vision of “creating future ready learners through an innovative digital program”.

“Swinburne has a bold and ambitious vision of people and technology working together for a better world, building on our foundations and history as a technology leader," a Swinburne spokesperson told iTnews.

"The chief information officer will play a vital role in helping achieve this vision through our use of technology and data."

The current CIO, Philip Roe, joined the university in January 2022 following more than five years as CIO at Catholic Education Melbourne.

Earlier this year, Swinburne’s CISO Mardi Paterson left the university to take an executive partner role at Gartner.

Roe’s predecessor as CIO, Sean Elwick, also joined Gartner upon leaving Swinburne in 2021.