Swift Networks fined $1.2 million over mining comms work

Federal Court finds "cartel conduct" in tenders.

Swift Networks was fined $1.2 million by the Federal Court last week over bid rigging of mining communications contracts in Western Australia.

In a case launched in February, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleged that Swift Networks had “an agreement” with DXC Connect and DXC Technology Australia.

In a judgment handed down September 7, the court found in favour of the competition regulator, saying that in tenders for a number of mining villages, Swift Networks had agreed to submit bids higher than the DXC companies.

The arrangements happened in tenders for Rio Tinto’s Western Turner project and its West Angelas and Yandicoogina operations; and Fortescue Metals’ Iron Bridge project, all in Western Australia.

As the ACCC noted, Swift Networks admitted to the court it had “engaged in cartel conduct”.

As well as the fine, Swift was ordered to establish a compliance program that will last for three years; and pay the ACCC’s $50,000 costs.

