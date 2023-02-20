Swift Networks facing suit over mine camp comms

Swift Networks is alleged by the ACCC to have engaged in bid rigging and price fixing for technology infrastructure used in remote mining camps.

The ACCC has filed a Federal Court suit against Swift Networks, alleging the behaviour occured via "an agreement” with businesses attached to DXC - DXC Connect and DXC Technology Australia.

On five projects - four for mines operated by Rio Tinto and one for Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), the ACCC alleged that “Swift and DXC agreed that one of them would submit a higher price than the other in response to a request for bids.”

Mine camps, which often house a fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workforce, typically require communications infrastructure to deliver internet, TV and streaming services.

The ACCC alleged that Swift and DXC “sometimes engaged each other as sub-contractors” on projects, but said the claimed behaviour was “beyond the scope of any sub-contracting relationship.”

The ACCC said it is “seeking declarations, penalties, costs and other orders” from the Court.