Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer

By on
Adding AI to support disease research.

Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia's latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers.

The system has also developed large language models capable of drafting a speech or answering questions in Swedish, sporting 20 billion parameters, a measure of an artificial network's capacity.

Researchers plan to develop a model with 175 billion parameters over time which would also be fluent in Danish and Norwegian, Nvidia said in a blog post.

Funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Berzelius supercomputer was unveiled in 2021 at Linköping University, and features 60 DGX-A100 compute nodes, Nvidia's fastest.

The upgrade will add another 34 DGX-A100 nodes, giving Berzelius nearly half an exaflop of performance.

It will also help in image and video recognition, and autonomous systems used in factories.

