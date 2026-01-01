Superloop's AI push continues with billing system project

Superloop has continued its push to incorporate AI into its operation with a new system that will see its legacy billing platforms consolidated into a cloud-based platform.

The challenger retail service provider will move its billing systems for its consumer, business and wholesale divisions into a single platform supplied by Aria Systems.

Superloop reported that its group customer base reached 435,000 subscribers at the end of the first half for FY26, with its consumer division adding 49,000 customers in the period.

Chief commercial officer Nick Pachos said in a statement that the new system would be critical for the carrier’s strategy to grow its base which has to date come about by a mix acquisitions and initiatives to grow organically.

“As Superloop continues to scale, consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, modern billing foundation was essential.

“This platform complements the AI-enabled infrastructure we’ve already built and represents another important building block as we continue evolving toward a more automated, data-driven operating model,” Pachos said.

The offering, Aria Billing Cloud, includes monetisation capabilities of its SaaS Allegro AI-assisted auditing and billing system.

The move extends on its recent push to adopt more AI across its operations.

The company last month told investors that AI now handles most of its customer service, with the number of user interactions handled agentic systems surpassing that handled by its human employees.

The telco’s chief executive Paul Tyler told investors that the program of work around introducing AI was delivering both savings and improved customer experience scores.

“Our investments in automation and AI have been paying dividends, with demonstrable improvements in both customer experience and cost-to-serve," Tyler said at the time.

The telco uses two agentic AI assistants for customers: Teddy and Mo.

It has also embedded two automated, self-service diagnostic tools into its mobile app, Refreshify and X-Ray.

The pair are designed to let customers troubleshoot and fix internet connection problems without needing to contact support.

The company has reported that its automation apps had decreased inbound support calls to Superloop by 30 percent during the past 18 months.