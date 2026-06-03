Superloop merges wholesale FTTP operations under a single brand

Superloop has announced that it will market its wholesale fibre-to-the-premise offerings under a single brand.

Superloop CEO Paul Tyler.

The move will see the Superloop group collapse the collection of brands it has absorbed through its acquisition of rival FTTP wholesalers Vostronet, Frontier Networks and Lightning Broadband (Lynham Networks) under a new brand, Neoloop.

Superloop chief executive Paul Tyler announced the new brand at the company’s investor day, where the company gave some guidance updates taking account of the acquisitions.

Its timing also coincided closely the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) decision late last week to approve a structural separation allowing Superloop it to complete its $165 million acquisition of Lynham announced in February.

“Neoloop is our new functionally separated open access FTTP platform, bringing together all our FTTP assets under one single brand," Tyler said.

"What makes Neoloop look different is that it can leverage the group scale from day one. That scale of more than 890,000 customers already supported by our tier one network.

“It's also built on a proven operating model, including Superloop's product, our network, our assurance and our AI capabilities.

"We are not starting from scratch. It's a compelling proposition for all retail service providers because it's wholesale only with no channel conflict, and it's backed by the same disciplined approach and challenger mindset."

Superloop lodged in April an application to the ACCC to allow the group to continue selling broadband to retail and wholesale broadband services through functionally separated divisions under terms of voluntary undertaking.

Under the terms, its retail divisions – Superloop Broadband, Exetel, Veda Networks and the retail arm of Lightning Broadband – will sell services to residential end users, competing with other Neoloop wholesale customers on non-discriminatory terms.

Superloop has set a target of a $1 billion in group revenue by FY2029.

It said that its updated underlying EBITDA for FY2026 now sits between $118m and $112m, up from $112m to $120m, due to a $700,000 contribution from Lightning Broadband.

It is now chasing a group underlying EBITDA target of $200m by FY29.

Superloop’s acquisition of rival fibre builder Lightning’s owner Lynham, a specialist in multi-dwelling rollouts, immediately added 14,000 active wholesale services to its books.

It also added a mix of 24,000 built lots to its books and contracts for a further 30,000 expected to be built over the next five years.

In total the acquisition expanded its built and contracted FTTP footprint to 170,000 lots, a move that Superloop said boosted its credibility as network builder and challenger to “incumbents”.

Superloop’s FTTP infrastructure construction falls within its overall efforts to expand its wholly owned on-net access network, Smart Communities.

Smart Communities covers a mix of development deals, including for multi-dwelling units, retirement living, new residential subdivisions – which it calls Broadacre – and high-capacity broadband for student accommodation.

At its investor briefing, Superloop’s business and wholesale group executive Daisey Stampfer said the company could see a “credible pathway” for Smart Communities to reach 260,000 contracted lots by FY29 with 25,000 new lots signed each year.

On the consumer side of the business, Superloop consumer group executive Mehul Dave said the company is on track to take a five percent share of the total NBN market by the end of FY26, with around 432,000 customers.

“Over the last three years, we've had an ambition to gain five percent share of the NBN market, and I'm pleased to say we are fast approaching the goal.

"Over the last three years, we've added a net of 200,000 NBN broadband customers, making us one of the fastest growing retailers in the country,” Dave said.

“Importantly, all of the growth over the last three years has been completely organic."

Dave said that Superloop’s new customer activations were outpacing its brand awareness, and that customers in HFC and FTTP premises currently accounted for 87 percent of new orders.