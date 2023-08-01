Superloop in non-binding $243m bid for Symbio

By

One of its largest wholesale customers.

Superloop has made a non-binding $243 million play for Symbio, an ASX-listed UCaaS and collaboration services provider that is also one of its largest wholesale customers.

Superloop in non-binding $243m bid for Symbio

The combination of the two telcos, if approved, would create a single entity “with a compelling breadth of services and strengthened customer proposition”, covering “data, voice and messaging services”, Superloop said in a financial filing.

There is also the potential to “realise … significant cost synergies” and to “create a business with an attractive balance of revenue and profit contributions,” it said.

Superloop said its offer for Symbio would be a mix of cash and shares, the latter representing “a significant portion of the consideration”.

It is conditional on the completion of due diligence, documentation and “a unanimous… recommendation” from the Symbio board.

“The combination of Superloop and Symbio would create a strong and attractive telecommunications business,” Superloop CEO and managing director Paul Tyler said.

“Superloop and Symbio currently have an excellent working relationship, with Symbio being one of Superloop’s largest wholesale clients, and the combination of the two businesses would be highly accretive.” 

Superloop added that the proposal is “preliminary and incomplete, and there is no guarantee that any agreement will be reached or that a transaction will eventuate.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
superloopsymbiotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra taps Digital Victoria exec to lead IT strategy and transformation

Telstra taps Digital Victoria exec to lead IT strategy and transformation
NBN bandwidth freeze pressures internet providers to "acquiesce" on future pricing

NBN bandwidth freeze pressures internet providers to "acquiesce" on future pricing
Coles deploys 5G fixed wireless to stores, distribution centres

Coles deploys 5G fixed wireless to stores, distribution centres
Vocus Darwin cable lights up

Vocus Darwin cable lights up

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?