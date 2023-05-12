Super Retail Group systematises its supply chain

Super Retail Group (SRG) has rolled out Körber’s warehouse management system and several other solutions to streamline and systematise its omni retail supply chain processes.

The ASX-listed company said a mix of inflation, pandemic-related lockdowns and skills shortages had driven it to standardise its transport, warehouse and delivery processes.

To deal with the dual threat of inefficient, ad-hoc processes and the skills shortage, the Boating Camping Fishing (BCF), Macpac, Rebel and Supercheap Auto owner had “become reliant on the machine and the process as opposed to individuals,” general manager of supply chain planning and strategy Patrick Fountain told the Körber Elevate conference in Melbourne last week.

“For us, going into a single platform was an opportunity to standardise and de-risk,” he said.

SRG has deployed K.Motion Warehouse Advantage to “95 percent of its DCs [distribution centres]”: its six Australian DCs but not its New Zealand one — getting rid of both functional silos and inconsistent operating practices in its supply chain teams.

Training middle management to be less reluctant to use new technologies, enforcing stricter processes and ensuring visible operations across the businesses had future-proofed SRG’s delivery and storage network against the talent squeeze, Fountain said.

Fountain said that previously “we [SRG] were solely reliant on the tenure and experience of people to keep our sheds running.”

Running its delivery and storage processes more efficiently would also make the company more resilient against future supply chain shocks, he said.

The new capabilities had reduced operating expenditure; two distribution centres picked up from SRG’s 2018 Macpac acquisition had been let go of, for instance. This meant the supply chain was better positioned to withstand higher fuel costs.

However, despite these achievements, Fountain said the upgrades just built the framework SRG needed for “surviving” the recent challenges and were not a transformation.

“Transformation is probably a bit too ambitious of a word; the first couple of years really was establishing the supply chain for Super Retail Group," he said.

“We're in the stabilising and building the foundations stage, and not yet in the space to kind of talk about the cutting edge and future.”

Omicron exposes inefficiencies

SRG was already moving to “trim fat” off its product distribution network when the 2021-22 supply chain crisis forced it to act more quickly.

“The expectation a few years back on supply chain was really quite modest," Fountain said.

"It was control the cost, meet service levels - just don't stuff it up. But unfortunately, we were missing budget routinely and services were lacking.”

He added that SRG's volumes have seasonal adjustments to contend with.

“We have quite a seasonal business," he said.

"You can imagine with BCF, it's summer, [but] on the biggest day of the biggest month, we still have surplus storage and surplus capacity.”

Before the upgrade, SRG’s supply chain team “were very retrospective. We would present our results at the end of the month. And we had pages of excuses to justify those results, and no focus on how we could correct them.”

The business retained unneeded storage space, failed to deliver products on time and made excessive trips from its 70-person team in Shanghai and Hangzhou to its Australian and New Zealand distribution centres.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the costs of inefficient delivery and storage were less dire due to increased sales. Orders moved online, but they actually grew; making operating expenditure seem like less of an issue.

“Across those three years of Covid, we grew about 30 percent revenue… the equivalent of acquiring another Super Cheap Auto brand,” Fountain said.

Then Omicron hit; border closures, lockdowns and workplace outbreaks continued. Fountain’s team were left without enough dock workers to unload ships at ports or high-reach forklift drivers to fill warehouses.

Although customers were purchasing more fishing rods, puffer jackets, sports bras and tyre inflators from home, “labour shortages were playing out in DCs and transport; there were pallet shortages, which we never thought would happen.”

“We had 40 percent more containers running at 750 percent more cost," Fountain said.

"Our production lead times flew out by about 300 percent. The rate of our ocean freight delivery being on time dropped to about 15 percent, which might as well be zero.”

SRG’s supply chain team was suddently it’s most challenged division - and investing in the division’s capabilities to help it deliver more with less became imperative.

“The supply chain was almost like an aggregation point for highlighting how multiple brands could work together and achieve a better net result,” Fountain said.

K.Motion Warehouse Advantage

The platform assigns, tracks and guides workers while completing tasks.

“It ultimately took away some of that creative license that exists in DCs where individuals will think that they're doing things the right way, but maybe doing things inefficiently or breaking process,” Fountain said.

Using technology to ensure adherence to protocols meant fewer mistakes, he added.

“We're seeing a massive drop-off in the number of reclaimed tasks.”

The warehouse management system includes functionality like slotting, warehouse transfers, picking and packing, cross-docking and operations like advanced shipping management and staging, order and wave management, and load and route optimisation.

“So for us, the first metric we focused on was pallet utilisation,” Fountain said.

“It’s really quite simple: put more on a pallet and then there are fewer pallets," he said.

SRG worked with Körber via Teams during lockdown to tailor K.Motion Warehouse Advantage to its distribution centres.

Fountain’s team also encouraged two cultural changes in the workforce to smooth the transition to the new platform before rolling it out.

Firstly, "the supply chain teams and operating teams" were trained more in “financial literacy,” so they had a big-picture view of “what was driving their costs, and what the levers that they could use to correct those costs.”

“So we got our commercial division; we partnered up with them; and we taught our team the P&L [profit and loss] and we showed them the levers that they had at their disposal to really drive the performance.”

Secondly, middle management was encouraged to be less reluctant to embrace new technology.

Fountain told iTnews after his presentation that “it's about being confident enough to use the technology. And through middle management, I think that's where the big resistance is, that's where a lot of people kind of fear what that technology might do…So we kind of break it down.”

Körber’s system also provided different divisions with the visibility over each others’ operations that was necessary to collaborate effectively.

“Going into Covid, if you asked 10 merchants in our business ‘what are the 10 most important categories?’ they’d all say their categories. And it just was not true. And it was not easy.

"Without us really breaking that down and getting honest, we were at risk of being one plus one equals one. We would have destroyed value by trying to be everything to everyone.

"By driving that honesty through our business, we've been able to really focus on the things that matter the most.”

Rewiring home deliveries

SRG also used K.Motion Warehouse Advantage to build a hybrid solution for delivering online orders to homes from both stores and warehouses.

The retailer previously sent deliveries entirely from stores, but it reorientated to delivering them from warehouses as well.

The shift has proved value accretive, as SRG’s online sales have continued to surge after lockdowns: hitting $236 million in the first half of this financial year.

Another step the supply chain team took to improve home deliveries was leveraging “internal data capabilities” to relocate “key areas” in its “domestic distribution network” to locations that were more suited to serving the right customers with the right products at the right time, Fountain said.

“We essentially got ourselves down to seven key areas, and there are multiple sites within those areas, but we found that seven is the magic number where we can balance cost and service," he said.

“We also work with our merchandise planning teams to make sure that the right inventory is allocated into the right areas.”

“Combined, you can see the results: our orders doubled, our split deliveries dropped by 10 percent, and our NPS [net promoter score] went to the highest it's ever been.

"So a really big turnaround in an area that we sort of grappled with as a traditional bricks-and-mortar retailer.”

Stabilised: ready to transform

Reflecting on the future of SRG’s technology strategy, Fountain said that “everything we've done up to this point has been cleaning up previous decisions or surviving the years".

"The next five years are about us investing and shaping the direction that we're going," he said.

“We’re looking at automation. I'd argue that if you’re not looking at it, you might be getting left behind.

“Three years ago, the business case for automation would not stack up, but now that we're seeing labour prices increasing and the inability to attract [labour], all of a sudden the business case is making sense.”

Before standardising its supply chain processes, SRG suffered if it did not have enough industry veterans managing processes. Similarly, its recruitment campaigns now valued “time spent in the industry” and “qualifications” less.

Fountain said the company wanted to bring in people with the “intelligence and aptitude” to lead transformations.

“We're using those people to further simplify the business. And that's network design; that's automation; that's data intelligence; that’s how we think about demand and supply planning," he said.

“We're using these people for stripping the guts out of everything we want automated, standardised and simplified, and we want to do systems and algorithms wherever we possibly can.”