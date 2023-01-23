Suncorp Group rolling out 13,600 Surface devices

By on
Suncorp Group rolling out 13,600 Surface devices
Suncorp general manager of IT infrastructure Charles Pizzato.

As part of fresh agreement with Microsoft.

Suncorp Group has signed a new three-year agreement with Microsoft covering its ongoing cloud migration as well as the deployment of up to 13,600 Surface devices to staff.  

The company has already rolled out 10,000 Microsoft Surface laptops to Australian and New Zealand employees, and intends to deploy an extra 3600 over the coming year.

It has also installed 150 Surface Hubs at its new headquarters in Brisbane and across Australia and New Zealand offices.

Surface Hubs are typically designed for meeting rooms or shared spaces, and include virtual whiteboard and conferencing functionality.

In Suncorp's case, it's expected the Surface Hubs will “help create collaborative hybrid meeting spaces that foster inclusion and ideation” and assist Suncorp’s disaster response teams when supporting customers during major natural disasters and weather events.

The Surface deployments are part of a "workplace of the future agenda" that Suncorp is implementing on a groupwide basis, the company said.

Suncorp general manager of IT infrastructure Charles Pizzato said it is “crucial” that teams are equipped with technology that allows flexibility “to deliver a fantastic experience for our customers.”

Suncorp cloud ambitions

The new Microsoft deal is expected to support Suncorp's cloud migration, which will ultimately see the organisation move 90 percent of workloads to public cloud by this year.  

The last 10 percent of workloads will run from a new hybrid cloud hosted in Sydney.

Suncorp said it is working with Avanade and various partners to accelerate the migration of workloads to Azure.

As previously reported by iTnews, Suncorp has a multicloud strategy, with workloads in AWS, Azure, and Kyndryl’s zCloud and pCloud.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudfinanceithardwaremicrosoftsuncorpsurface

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

AWS had a dangerous undocumented API

AWS had a dangerous undocumented API
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal
Origin Energy modernises HR systems

Origin Energy modernises HR systems

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?