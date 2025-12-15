Stryker says manufacturing mostly restored after cyberattack

Medical device maker Stryker ⁠said ⁠its operations were steadily improving towards full capacity, after a cyberattack caused widespread disruption to ‌its business.

The company said ‌its manufacturing capability was ⁠quickly ramping with most of its sites and critical lines restored.

A cyberattack on March 11 had affected Stryker's ​operations, hindering order processing, manufacturing and shipments.

An Iran-linked hacking ⁠group called Handala claimed responsibility for the attack the same day and said it was retaliation for a strike on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran.

Stryker's staff found that mobile phones, laptops and other remote devices ​that were running Microsoft's ⁠Windows operating system and ⁠could connect to its computer platforms had been impacted ​by the attack.

"Electronic ordering systems have ‌been restored ⁠for customers, and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to reconcile orders, ‌manufacture products and deliver to our customers," Stryker said in a statement.

Stryker, which has 56,000 employees and operates ​in 61 countries, said it is coordinating with external cyber security experts and appropriate authorities who ‌have tried ⁠to seize ​domains linked to the hackers.