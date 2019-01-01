Stryker contains cyber attack on its Microsoft environment

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Prioritises ‌restoring ‌systems for support, ordering and ⁠shipping. 

Medical device maker ⁠Stryker has contained a cyberattack that caused widespread disruption to its business ‌and is now prioritising ‌restoring ‌systems that directly ‌support customers, ordering and ⁠shipping. 

Stryker contains cyber attack on its Microsoft environment

A cyberattack on March 11 had affected Stryker's operations, hindering order processing, manufacturing and shipments.

​An Iran-linked hacking group called Handala claimed responsibility for ⁠the attack the same day, claiming it was retaliation for a strike on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran. 

Stryker's staff found that mobile phones, laptops and other remote devices that were ​running Microsoft's Windows operating ⁠system and could ⁠connect to its computer platforms had been impacted ​by the attack.  

No patient-related services ‌and connected ⁠medical products were affected, the company noted, though it did not reveal details ‌on the financial impact of the attack. 

Stryker, which has 56,000 employees and operates in 61 ​countries, said it is coordinating with appropriate authorities and external cybersecurity experts as part ‌of ⁠its investigation ​into the incident.

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