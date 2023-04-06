State Library of Victoria creates chief digital officer role

By on
State Library of Victoria creates chief digital officer role
The State Library of Victoria.
State Library of Victoria

Pursues long-term goal of making its entire collection remotely accessible.

The State Library of Victoria (SLV) is looking to fill a newly created chief digital officer role.

According to the job posting, “the CDO will be responsible for championing transformation activities, building an effective operating model, and leading integrated technology, digital, design and innovation teams.”

The CDO will sit within the library’s executive, report to the chief executive officer and design and implement a “comprehensive digital strategy that aligns to SLV’s mission.”

The digital transformation goal outlined in SLV’s 2021-22 annual report [pdf] is “making the library and its collection and services available anywhere, anytime, for everyone.” 

The report stated that “reimagining the digital experience” is one of its “strategic outcomes" being pursued over the next three years.

To enhance the digital experience, the library will “explore and adopt new technologies to lead the way in offering a visitor experience that provides a deep understanding of our collection and inspires visitors to respond in creative and thoughtful ways,” the report states.

The job posting described the ideal candidate as having “an advanced understanding of the interdependencies between digital, technology, and business areas” and “a deep understanding of strategy and delivery…innovation, CX, UX and all areas of technology.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdochief digital officerslvstate library of victoriatraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Belong lands new CTO

Belong lands new CTO
Wesfarmers OneDigital strikes five-year AWS deal

Wesfarmers OneDigital strikes five-year AWS deal
ASIC investigates ASX's core replacement

ASIC investigates ASX's core replacement
Medibank's group executive of technology retires

Medibank's group executive of technology retires

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?