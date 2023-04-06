State Library of Victoria creates chief digital officer role

The State Library of Victoria (SLV) is looking to fill a newly created chief digital officer role.

According to the job posting, “the CDO will be responsible for championing transformation activities, building an effective operating model, and leading integrated technology, digital, design and innovation teams.”

The CDO will sit within the library’s executive, report to the chief executive officer and design and implement a “comprehensive digital strategy that aligns to SLV’s mission.”

The digital transformation goal outlined in SLV’s 2021-22 annual report [pdf] is “making the library and its collection and services available anywhere, anytime, for everyone.”

The report stated that “reimagining the digital experience” is one of its “strategic outcomes" being pursued over the next three years.

To enhance the digital experience, the library will “explore and adopt new technologies to lead the way in offering a visitor experience that provides a deep understanding of our collection and inspires visitors to respond in creative and thoughtful ways,” the report states.

The job posting described the ideal candidate as having “an advanced understanding of the interdependencies between digital, technology, and business areas” and “a deep understanding of strategy and delivery…innovation, CX, UX and all areas of technology.”