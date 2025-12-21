Starbucks taps Amazon exec as new CTO

By
To drive tech revamp in stores.

Starbucks has appointed Anand Varadarajan as ‌its new chief technology ⁠officer, ‌effective January ‍19, as CEO ⁠Brian Niccol pushes a tech revamp in stores to make labour more ‍efficient.

Varadarajan will fill the role after Deb ‌Hall Lefevre stepped down in September, following which the coffee chain named Ningyu Chen as interim CTO.

Varadarajan comes after a 19-year stint at Amazon, where he headed the technology and supply chain operations for its worldwide grocery business. ‌

He has also previously worked ‌at Oracle.

Starbucks posted its first quarter of gains in comparable sales ‌after nearly a year and a half in late October, as the ​company started to see some returns from Niccol's extensive turnaround efforts ⁠in the ​United States.  

