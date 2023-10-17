Stack Overflow to cut back its team

By

Only a year after more than doubling its headcount.

Stack Overflow, a knowledge-sharing platform used by developers and software engineers, said it would reduce the size of its team by 28 percent in a bid to cut costs.

Stack Overflow to cut back its team

The cuts came less than a year after the company “more than doubled” its headcount to 540, suggesting it will lose around 150 staff.

Chief executive Prashanth Chandrasekar wrote in a blog post that the coding help resource had been "focused on [its] path to profitability" and had this year taken “many steps to spend less.”

“Changes have been pursued through the lens of minimising impact to the lives of ‘Stackers’,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, those changes were not enough and we have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce the company’s headcount by approximately 28 percent.”

Chandrasekar said that this fiscal year and next, the company needed cash to invest into the core product.

“As such, we are significantly reducing the size of our go-to-market organisation while we do so,” he wrote.

“Supporting teams and other teams across the organisation are impacted as well.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
softwarestack overflowtraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

AGL appoints new CIO

AGL appoints new CIO
ACT government CISO role elevated to executive level

ACT government CISO role elevated to executive level
NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire

NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire
Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?