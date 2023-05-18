Spirit Technology Solutions gets security operations centre

Plans to retire legacy platforms in favour of Microsoft.

Workplace tech services company Spirit Technology Solutions will go live with a new security operations centre (SOC) in June.

In an announcement [pdf] to the Australian Securities Exchange, the company said the SOC is secured to ASIO Secret level.

Spirit also announced it has completed a restructure program under which it sold $18 million worth of non-core assets to reduce debt and ongoing liabilities; cut its labour costs by $12 million annually; and consolidated its operations into six primary offices.

The restructuring also included a technology transformation, under which Spirit has begun retiring its legacy technology platforms in favour of Microsoft modern workplace solutions.

“All key customers have signed contracts to move off our historic proprietary platforms”, Spirit’s announcement said, adding that “the transition will be completed in June”.

It said its Cisco-based communications offerings are performing well with contracted revenue over the next 30 months reaching $47 million.

The company said it expects workplaces' embrace of hybrid work to continue driving its communications business.

“It is expected that 80 percent of meetings with more than three people in FY24 will have at least one person not working in the office”, Spirit Technology Solutions said.

