SpaceX seeks FCC nod for solar-powered satellite data centres

By
Follow google news

For AI workloads.

Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to launch a ​constellation ⁠of 1 million satellites that will orbit Earth and harness the sun to power AI data centres, according to a filing at the US Federal Communications Commission.

SpaceX seeks FCC nod for solar-powered satellite data centres

The filing was posted a day after Reuters exclusively reported SpaceX and Musk's xAI ⁠are in ‌discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster ‍public offering planned this year.

A ⁠merger would give ‌fresh momentum to SpaceX’s effort to launch data centres into orbit as Musk battles for supremacy in the rapidly escalating AI race against tech companies Google, Meta ‍and OpenAI.

Data centres are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of power.

"By directly ‌harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers," the FCC filing said.

Musk would need the telecom regulator's approval to move forward.

While it is unlikely SpaceX will put 1 million satellites in space, where only 15,000 satellites exist currently, satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.

SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink ‌satellites before it began deployment of the system. The growing network currently ‌has roughly 9500 satellites in space. 

SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development. 

"Fortunately, the development of ‌fully reusable launch vehicles like Starship that can deploy millions of tons of mass per year to orbit when launching at rate, means on-orbit processing capacity can reach unprecedented ​scale and speed compared to terrestrial buildouts, with significantly reduced environmental impact," SpaceX said.

Starship has test-launched 11 times since 2023.

Musk expects the rocket, ⁠which is crucial ​for expanding Starlink with more powerful satellites, to put its first payloads into orbit this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aicloudspacex

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Events

Most Read Articles

Bureau of Meteorology's VMware bill more than doubles

Bureau of Meteorology's VMware bill more than doubles
AEC tasks Accenture with $30m election donation system

AEC tasks Accenture with $30m election donation system
Amazon axes 16,000 jobs as it pushes AI and efficiency

Amazon axes 16,000 jobs as it pushes AI and efficiency
AI to streamline ATO contact centre operations

AI to streamline ATO contact centre operations
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?