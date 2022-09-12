SpaceX appeals US FCC rejection of rural broadband subsidies

By on
SpaceX appeals US FCC rejection of rural broadband subsidies

Regulatory filing says decision is "flawed" and "grossly unfair".

SpaceX on Friday challenged the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to deny the space company's satellite internet unit US$885.5 million (A$1.3 billion) in rural broadband subsidies, calling the move "flawed" and "grossly unfair," in a regulatory filing.

The FCC last month turned down applications from billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and LTD Broadband for funds that had been tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to US regions with little to no internet connections.

"The decision appears to have been rendered in service to a clear bias towards fiber, rather than a merits-based decision to actually connect unserved Americans," SpaceX's senior director of satellite policy, David Goldman, wrote in a scathing appeal filed Friday evening.

The FCC declined to comment.

SpaceX's Starlink, a fast-growing network of more than 3,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, has tens of thousands of users in the US so far, with consumers paying at least $599 for a user terminal and $110 a month for service.

Announcing the rejection in August, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Starlink's technology "has real promise" but that it could not meet the program's requirements, citing data that showed a steady decline in speeds over the past year and casting the service's price as too steep for consumers.

SpaceX under the program had sought to provide 100/20 Mbps service to 642,925 locations in 35 states.

The company in its appeal said the FCC erroneously evaluated Starlink's performance.

FCC commissioner Brendan Carr in a statement last month opposed the FCC's decision and slammed the agency for rejecting the funds without a full commission vote.

"To be clear, this is a decision that tells families in states across the country that they should just keep waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide even though we have the technology to improve their lives now," Carr said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
fccldt broadbandspacextelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Japan's MegaChips leads $140m funding round for Morse Micro

Japan's MegaChips leads $140m funding round for Morse Micro
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout
Cisco fixes mystery orchestrator crashes

Cisco fixes mystery orchestrator crashes
Solomon Islands to progress Huawei-based broadband network

Solomon Islands to progress Huawei-based broadband network

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?