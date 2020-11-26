South Korean watchdog fines Facebook $8.2 million

By on
South Korean watchdog fines Facebook $8.2 million

For sharing user info without consent

A South Korean agency for protecting personal information fined Facebook 6.7 billion won (A$8.23 million) and sought a criminal investigation for providing users' personal information to other operators without consent.

The country's Personal Information Protection Commission, launched in August this year, said in a statement it fined Facebook after a probe found that the personal information of least 3.3 million of the 18 million Facebook users in Korea were provided to operators other than Facebook without their knowledge, from May 2012 to June 2018.

When someone uses another operator's service through Facebook's log-in, the personal information of the user's Facebook friends were provided to other operators without their consent, the commission said.

The commission said it will refer Facebook Ireland, the recipient of the fine, to the country's prosecution for a criminal investigation.

"We have cooperating as much as possible throughout the investigation process, we regret that the Personal Information Protection Commission has sought a criminal investigation," a Seoul-based Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement, declining further comment as Facebook hasn't yet fully reviewed the details of the decision.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
consent criminal data facebook fine investigation privacy security sharing

Sponsored Whitepapers

Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan

Events

Most Read Articles

COVIDSafe data 'incidentally' collected by intelligence agencies in first six months

COVIDSafe data 'incidentally' collected by intelligence agencies in first six months
Long list of vulnerable Fortinet SSL VPNs published

Long list of vulnerable Fortinet SSL VPNs published
Telstra, ANZ, NAB redefine their future workspaces

Telstra, ANZ, NAB redefine their future workspaces
Optus launches Singtel's Gomo mobile brand in Australia

Optus launches Singtel's Gomo mobile brand in Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?