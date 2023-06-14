South Australia strikes fresh whole-of-gov Salesforce deal

The South Australian government has agreed to a five-year whole-of-government deal with Salesforce, replacing an earlier agreement struck in 2015.

Under the new deal, all SA departments and agencies will have the option to purchase access to Salesforce's sofware-as-a-service platforms.

Already, Salesforce counts the likes of the SA Housing Authority, SA Health, the Department for Education and the Department of Human Services as customers.

Salesforce was unable to confirm the value of the contract before publication, and details are yet to be published by the government.

According to Salesforce’s, the updated contract will support agencies' digital transformation, customer experience management and productivity.

Last year, the South Australian government also signed onto Salesforce's net zero cloud platform to quantify its carbon footprint across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to assess progress towards its emissions reduction targets.

Salesforce set up a staff hub at the Lot Fourteen technology precinct in Adelaide after signing that agreement.