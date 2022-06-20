Solera Holdings joins bidding war for Australia's Infomedia

Offers $639 million for auto software firm.

Sydney-based automotive software firm Infomedia said it received a $638.8 million non-binding acquisition proposal from US-based software company Solera Holdings, after receiving two bids last month.

Solera, which provides risk management software and services to the automotive industry, offered to buy Infomedia at $1.70 per share in cash, lower than Battery Ventures' $1.75 per share offer and at par with a consortium bid led by TA Associates.

Infomedia first received a takeover proposal by a consortium led by US private equity firm TA Associates in May, which was later topped by Battery Ventures' $657.6 million offer.

Infomedia has decided to engage further with TA Consortium, Battery and Solera on their respective proposals and has determined to grant due diligence access to all three parties, the company said in a statement.

TA Associates and Battery Ventures did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

