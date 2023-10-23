SolarWinds patches three critical RCEs

SolarWinds has patched three remote code execution (RCE) bugs in its Access Rights Manager software.

The three critical-rated bugs were discovered and reported to SolarWinds by the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) in June, and the two organisations disclosed the bugs on October 19.

CVE-2023-35182 is a deserialisation bug. “The specific flaw exists within the createGlobalServerChannelInternal method,” ZDI’s notice says.

“The issue results from the lack of proper validation of user-supplied data, which can result in deserialization of untrusted data.

"An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute code in the context of SYSTEM.”

CVE-2023-35185 is a bug in the software’s OpenFile method. A failure to properly validate user-supplied file paths gives attackers a path to RCE, ZDI said.

The third bug, CVE-2023-35187, is also a file path validation failure, this time in the OpenClientUpdateFile method. Once again, it provides attackers with a path to RCE.

In its update, SolarWinds has also patched eight vulnerabilities with a CVSS score between 7.8 and 8.8, all reported by ZDI, including deserialisation, improper default permission, and directory traversal bugs.

SolarWinds suffered a huge data breach in 2020, first identified by FireEye.

