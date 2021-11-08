SolarWinds investors allege board knew about cyber risks

By on
SolarWinds investors allege board knew about cyber risks

Ahead of being breached.

SolarWinds investors have sued the software company's directors, alleging they knew about and failed to monitor cybersecurity risks to the company ahead of a breach that created a vulnerability in thousands of its customers' systems.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware appears to be the first based on records shareholders demanded from the company after Reuters reported last December that malicious code inserted into one of the company's software updates left US government agencies and companies exposed.

The lawsuit names a mix of current and former directors as defendants.

A SolarWinds spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation, but noted it is focused on "deepening" customer relationships and "openly discussing our Secure by Design initiatives as we look to set the standard for secure software development."

Led by a Missouri pension fund, the investors allege that the board failed to implement procedures to monitor cyber security risks, such as requiring the company's management to report on those risks regularly.

They are seeking damages on behalf of the company and to reform the company's policies on cyber security oversight.

The lawsuit is the latest fallout over the breach of SolarWinds' software, which gave hackers access to the data of thousands of companies and government offices that used its products and which US officials have attributed to Russia.

SolarWinds has said it is cooperating with investigations into the breach by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice and others.

The company has moved to dismiss another shareholder lawsuit seeking damages for a decline in its share price.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
board hack risk security solarwinds

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ reshapes its IT organisation into a 'service provider'

ANZ reshapes its IT organisation into a 'service provider'
Telstra to open its 5G-powered internet service to more users

Telstra to open its 5G-powered internet service to more users
Australian company directors now required to create digital ID

Australian company directors now required to create digital ID

Digital Nation

Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?