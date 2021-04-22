Software maker UiPath's shares rise over 23 percent

In NYSE debut.

Shares of automation software provider UiPath jumped 23.21 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut, underscoring investors' appetite for high-growth tech stocks.

The stock closed its first day on the stock market at US$69 a share, up from its US$56 IPO price, giving the company a market capitalisation of US$35.82 billion.

"This is just a milestone," Daniel Dines, chief executive and co-founder told Reuters in an interview.

"Starting from tomorrow, our focus is posting a good quarter, and we're really marching on our vision of empowering everyone through automation."

Backed by the likes of Accel, Dragoneer and Coatue Management, UiPath uses artificial intelligence and low-code tools to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources.

Several richly valued startups, including cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global and South Korean e-commerce startup Coupang, have already cashed in on the record run in US capital markets this year.

Unicorns such as electric-vehicle startup Rivian and Microsoft-backed DataBricks are also set to go public later in 2021.

Started in 2005 in Romania by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines, UiPath recorded a surge in demand for its services during the Covid-19 pandemic from businesses shifting to remote working and digitalizing workflows.

The New York-based company reported US$607.6 million in revenue in the year ended January 31, 2021, an 81 percent jump year over year. 

"It took them 10 years to go from zero to a couple million in revenue. And then in five years, they went from a couple to 600 million," said Rich Wong, partner at Accel who first invested in UiPath in 2017.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

