SoftBank-backed Cybereason confidentially files for US IPO

Could value it at more than $7 billion.

Cybereason, a security startup backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Google Cloud unit, has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering that could value it at more than US$5 billion (A$7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Cybereason, which also counts former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's investment firm Liberty Strategic Capital among its investors, has finalised underwriters for its IPO, which could come in the second half of the year, the sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential, cautioned that the timing and the size of the flotation were subject to market conditions.

Cybereason declined to comment.

Cybereason was valued at roughly US$3 billion when it raised US$275 million from investors last year.

It has raised nearly US$750 million from investors to date, according to PitchBook.

Large companies and government agencies ramped up spending on cyber security services during the Covid-19 pandemic, as employees started working remotely amid widespread lockdowns.

Cybereason and other companies in the cyber security sector witnessed rapid growth during that period.

Cybereason, which competes with other cyber security players like CrowdStrike and SentinelOne, builds artificially intelligent software and offers a variety of services including ransomware protection and prevention of malware attacks.

Cybereason's software is installed across computers, mobile phones and other tech systems.

The company also created a subsidiary focusing on preventing malicious operations targeting US government agencies.

Other prominent investors in Cybereason include Lockheed Martin, CRV and Spark Capital.

