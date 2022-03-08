Snyk taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman for IPO

Snyk, a cyber security start-up which was valued at US$8.5 billion (A$11.6 billion) in a funding round last year, has hired banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group in preparations for a US initial public offering (IPO).

The timing of the IPO is uncertain given the market volatility fueled by Russia's attack on Ukraine, the sources said.

Snyk aspires to double its valuation from its last funding round, the sources added.

Snyk and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Synk's technology is used by developers to add security components to their new software products.

Cyber security witnessed a once-in-a-generation boom during the pandemic, as companies ramped up spending on security services for remote working.

Dealmaking in the sector, as a result, has also witnessed a big jump.

Last year, McAfee struck a US$14 billion deal to be taken private.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that buyout firm KKR is exploring a sale or an initial public offering for Optiv Security, a US cyber security solutions distributor and consultant it controls at a valuation of more than US$3 billion, including debt.

The US IPO market has frozen in recent weeks as investor concerns over the war in Ukraine and raging inflation weigh on stocks.

Synk's valuation has nearly doubled in the past year - it was valued at US$4.7 billion in a financing round early last year.

Its last funding round in September was led by Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global Management.

To date, it has raised over US$1 billion in venture financing from investors.

Bloomberg News reported in December that Snyk was making preparations for an IPO in 2022.