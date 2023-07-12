SkyMesh sells Clear Networks' fixed wireless infrastructure

By on
SkyMesh sells Clear Networks' fixed wireless infrastructure

To Summit Internet.

SkyMesh has sold the fixed wireless infrastructure of Clear Networks, which it bought last year, to Summit Internet.

Summit Internet said in a statement that the infrastructure deal covered 53 transmission sites “across Melbourne, regional Victoria, regional NSW, Perth and regional Western Australia”.

SkyMesh will continue to serve its existing customer base that used these sites, via a long-term wholesale agreement with Summit Internet.

The transaction was completed June 30. The price was not disclosed.

With the transaction, Summit Internet CEO Greg Lipschitz said the company’s network “now covers more than 2.7 million premises with high-speed fixed wireless access.”

Lipschitz said that Summit Internet would work with the team at SkyMesh to build their customer base on the Summit fixed wireless network.”

Meanwhile, SkyMesh non-executive director Paul Torrisi said that the transaction “makes a lot of sense for all involved, especially the customers on this network.”

“This change allows each business to play to their respective strengths resulting in a further enhanced experience for the end users,” Torrisi said.

“SkyMesh will also enjoy access to Summit’s expanded wireless network as part of an ongoing wholesale relationship.” x

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
skymeshsummit internettelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co says price optimisation by providers is messing up its demand planning

NBN Co says price optimisation by providers is messing up its demand planning
NBN Co's chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer to leave

NBN Co's chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer to leave
Telstra sells Clayton land to Monash Uni for $30m

Telstra sells Clayton land to Monash Uni for $30m
Telstra to sell Starlink-based services

Telstra to sell Starlink-based services

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?