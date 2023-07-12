SkyMesh sells Clear Networks' fixed wireless infrastructure

SkyMesh has sold the fixed wireless infrastructure of Clear Networks, which it bought last year, to Summit Internet.

Summit Internet said in a statement that the infrastructure deal covered 53 transmission sites “across Melbourne, regional Victoria, regional NSW, Perth and regional Western Australia”.

SkyMesh will continue to serve its existing customer base that used these sites, via a long-term wholesale agreement with Summit Internet.

The transaction was completed June 30. The price was not disclosed.

With the transaction, Summit Internet CEO Greg Lipschitz said the company’s network “now covers more than 2.7 million premises with high-speed fixed wireless access.”

Lipschitz said that Summit Internet would work with the team at SkyMesh to build their customer base on the Summit fixed wireless network.”

Meanwhile, SkyMesh non-executive director Paul Torrisi said that the transaction “makes a lot of sense for all involved, especially the customers on this network.”

“This change allows each business to play to their respective strengths resulting in a further enhanced experience for the end users,” Torrisi said.

"SkyMesh will also enjoy access to Summit's expanded wireless network as part of an ongoing wholesale relationship."