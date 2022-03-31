SK Hynix considering consortium to acquire chip designer Arm

By on
Arm should not be "bought by one company".

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix's CEO said it is considering forming a consortium with strategic investors to acquire British semiconductor company Arm, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I don't believe Arm is a company that could be bought by one company," Yonhap quoted SK Hynix vice chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho as saying.

Park's remarks mean a theoretical review as part of a response to a press query after SK Hynix's annual shareholders meeting, and does not refer to a specific plan or any ongoing review, the company said in a statement.

Arm declined to comment.

SoftBank Group is planning to pick Goldman Sachs as lead underwriter on the initial public offering (IPO) of Arm that could value it at as much as US$60 billion (A$80 billion), sources told Reuters earlier.

SoftBank has said it will likely list Arm on Nasdaq by March 2023.

The IPO preparations come after SoftBank's deal to sell Arm to Nvidia for US$40 billion was scuppered last month due to objections from US and European antitrust regulators.

Arm is planning to transfer shares in its Chinese joint venture to a SoftBank Group special purpose vehicle to speed up its initial public offering plans, The Financial Times reported.

This move, if successful, will leave the joint venture tied to Arm headquarters through a licensing agreement, instead of the 47.3 percent equity stake it holds now, and allow the British chip designing company to continue to get licensing revenues from Arm China but make it unnecessary to audit the unit's financials, the report said.

