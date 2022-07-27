SK Group will invest US$22 billion in US

By on
SK Group will invest US$22 billion in US

Semiconductors, green energy and bioscience projects on the table.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed plans from South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group to invest US$22 billion (A$32 billion) in new investments in the United States in semiconductors, green energy and bioscience projects.

During a meeting at the White House with SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won, Biden called the investment consequential.

He said it showed that the "United States, Korea and its allies are back and winning the technology competition" of the 21st century.

The investments are in semiconductors, green energy, and bioscience, "creating tens of thousands of new high-tech, high-paying American jobs," SK said in a statement.

They will come in addition to its US$7 billion investment to build two new gigafactories in Tennessee and Kentucky as part of a joint venture with Ford Motor, it added.

Biden said some 613,000 manufacturing jobs had been created in the United States since he came into office. The White House has been eager to emphasize the strength of the labor market amid fears by some of a broader economic downturn.

SK Group plans to invest US$15 billion in the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

It will spend another US$5 billion on other green energy businesses, including electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, green hydrogen production, battery materials and recycling. Additionally it will invest 'several billions of dollars' in biotechnologies, the company said in the statement.

The US$22 billion announced Tuesday is part of the US$52 billion SK's chairman said last year it planned to invest in the United States through 2030.

In May, SK Group said it will invest 247 trillion won (US$195.24 billion) in the semiconductor, battery and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years in South Korea and overseas.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwaresemiconductorssk group

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams hit by global issue

Microsoft Teams hit by global issue
WPIT overhaul ends after 7 years, but critical Centrelink system delayed

WPIT overhaul ends after 7 years, but critical Centrelink system delayed
NBN Co is pricing Australians out of broadband, Telstra says

NBN Co is pricing Australians out of broadband, Telstra says
Heritage Bank ends CISO hunt

Heritage Bank ends CISO hunt

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?