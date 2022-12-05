Six countries demand clarity on EU plan on telco network costs

By on
Six countries demand clarity on EU plan on telco network costs

Content providers versus tech platform debate heats up.

Germany and five other countries on Friday joined in a debate that has drawn support and opposition from interest groups as they asked the European Commission for clarity on plans to make Big Tech pay some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia call it a fair share contribution, especially as the six largest content providers account for just over half of data internet traffic.

Alphabet unit Google, Netflix, Meta, Amazon and other tech giants have labelled it an internet traffic tax and an attempt to appropriate money from one industry to support the old guard.

The European Commission's industry chief Thierry Breton has said he will launch a consultation in early 2023 before proposing legislation.

"We as member states have always considered an open and transparent debate on substance on the 'fair share' topic as of great importance," Austria, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany wrote in a joint letter to the Commission.

"However, we urge the Commission to further create transparency on its intended timeline, analyses and steps on this topic," they said.

The countries also said the topic should handled separately and not conflated with another piece of legislation known as the Broadband Cost Reduction Directive (BCRD), which they said dealt with different issues. The BCRD aims to set out measures to cut the cost of deploying fast-speed networks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
big techtelco/isptelecommunications

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co names its next CIO

NBN Co names its next CIO
NBN Co warns of copper network's mounting costs

NBN Co warns of copper network's mounting costs
Government urged to end 'broadband tax'

Government urged to end 'broadband tax'
NBN Co struggles to stack up for value against the competition

NBN Co struggles to stack up for value against the competition

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?