Singapore to invest over $1.1 billion in public AI research

Through 2030.

The Singapore government will ​invest over ⁠S$1 billion ($1.14 billion) in public artificial intelligence research through 2030 to strengthen the nation's capabilities and global competitiveness.

The Ministry of Digital Development ⁠and ‌Information said that the government will ‍invest in specific priority ⁠areas of research, such as building responsible and resource-efficient AI, and in developing the nation's talent from pre-university to faculty.

Some funds will ‍also go towards building capabilities to support the adoption and application of ‌AI by industries, it said in a press release. 

The initiative is the latest in a string of government investments in AI. 

In 2024, Singapore set aside S$500 million ($569 million) to secure high-performance computer resources to provide the infrastructure needed for AI innovation in the private and public sectors. 

It also committed more than S$500 million to AI research and development through AI Singapore, a national programme aiming at ‌establishing deep AI capabilities. 

In 2023, AI Singapore researchers released ‌an open-source large language model called Southeast Asian Languages in One Network, also known as Sea-Lion, with S$70 ‌million in funding. It has been adopted by companies, such as Indonesia's GoTo.

A recent version of the model was released in October ​2025 and built on top of Qwen, a foundation model released by China's Alibaba, with improvements made in languages ⁠such ​as Burmese, Filipino, Indonesian, Malay, Tamil, Thai and Vietnamese.

