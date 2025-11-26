Singapore orders Apple, Google to prevent government spoofing on messaging platforms

By
Follow google news

Local postage service among those targeted.

Singapore's police have ordered Apple and Google to prevent the spoofing of government agencies on their messaging platforms, the home affairs ministry said.

Singapore orders Apple, Google to prevent government spoofing on messaging platforms

The order under the nation's Online Criminal Harms Act came after the police observed scams on Apple's iMessage and Google Messages purporting to be from companies such as the local postal service SingPost.

In September, the government also threatened to impose fines on Meta Platforms if it did not introduce measures like facial recognition to help curb impersonation scams on Facebook, including those involving key government office holders.

While government agencies have registered with a local SMS registry so only they can send messages with the "gov.sg" name, this does not currently apply to the iMessage and Google Messages platforms. 

"Members of the public may assume that messages they receive from accounts claiming to be from 'gov.sg' on iMessage or Google Messages are legitimate because messages sent through iMessage and Google Messages appear alongside and are not easily distinguishable from SMSes," the police said. 

Under the order, Google and Apple will need to prevent accounts and group chats from displaying names which spoof "gov.sg" and other Singapore government agencies, or filter such messages out. 

The home affairs ministry said Apple and Google have committed to complying with the order, and they urged the public to update their mobile apps to ensure that the latest safeguards are in place.

Google said in a statement that it is collaborating with the government to implement these preemptive measures, and that the move builds on the company's existing efforts to combat scams, such as proactive spam filtering. 

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
applegooglesecuritysingaporespoofing

Sponsored Whitepapers

Make cloud predictable again
Make cloud predictable again
Cut through the SASE confusion
Cut through the SASE confusion
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report

Most Read Articles

Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches

Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches
Australia, US and UK sanction Russian cyber firms over ransomware links

Australia, US and UK sanction Russian cyber firms over ransomware links
JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley client data may be exposed by vendor's hack

JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley client data may be exposed by vendor's hack
Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables

Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?