Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Shell Energy Australia's chief information officer Steve Nichols has joined insurer Youi as its technology chief.

Nichols is the permanent replacement for Loren Fisher, who joined The Lottery Corporation as its inaugural CIO in June last year.

His appointment to Youi is effective immediately, the insurer said in a statement.

Nichols spent a bit over two years at Shell Energy Australia, first as chief digital and technology officer, and then as CIO. He has also worked for ERM Power, NBN Co, and Telstra.

Youi’s incoming CEO Nathaniel Simpson said Nichols' appointment is critical for the insurer,

given the increased importance of technology and digital solutions for customers and its

own business operations.

“In Australia’s competitive insurance market, a challenger like Youi has to extremely smart

about how we use technology and digital solutions to underpin core functions in our

business, as well as to make it easier for our customers to interact with us in the way that

they want to,” Simpson said.

“Steve’s experience of leading digital transformation projects in major companies and startup environments will be invaluable to Youi."