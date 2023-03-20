Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

By on
Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi
Steve Nichols

After two years.

Shell Energy Australia's chief information officer Steve Nichols has joined insurer Youi as its technology chief.

Nichols is the permanent replacement for Loren Fisher, who joined The Lottery Corporation as its inaugural CIO in June last year.

His appointment to Youi is effective immediately, the insurer said in a statement.

Nichols spent a bit over two years at Shell Energy Australia, first as chief digital and technology officer, and then as CIO. He has also worked for ERM Power, NBN Co, and Telstra.

Youi’s incoming CEO Nathaniel Simpson said Nichols' appointment is critical for the insurer,
given the increased importance of technology and digital solutions for customers and its 
own business operations.

“In Australia’s competitive insurance market, a challenger like Youi has to extremely smart 
about how we use technology and digital solutions to underpin core functions in our
business, as well as to make it easier for our customers to interact with us in the way that 
they want to,” Simpson said.

“Steve’s experience of leading digital transformation projects in major companies and startup environments will be invaluable to Youi."

