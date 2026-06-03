Service NSW CTO joins CDO in exiting

Service NSW’ chief technology officer of six-and-a-half years Suneetha Bodduluri has left the government service delivery operator, less than a month after its chief digital officer also moved on.

Bodduluri revealed her departure in a LinkedIn post over the weekend.

She has since been appointed as the chief information officer of James Cook University.

Bodduluri had a long career in NSW government dating back to 2006.

In addition to being Service NSW’ CTO and director of technology services and platforms, she acted as the CDTO at NSW Telco Authority and as group CIO of the NSW Department of Customer Service, where she was also had long tenure has director of applications.

Bodduluri wrote on LinkedIn that her “public sector journey has been extraordinary - from delivering digital transformation at ServiceNSW and leading ICT strategy across 10 agencies as acting CIO at the Department of Customer Service, to receiving the Public Service Medal for contributions to NSW digital services.”

She is the second major technology-focused executive to leave Service NSW in the space of a month, after chief digital officer Dr Christina Igasto left to join the newly-formed Digital Canberra.

It’s unclear what acting arrangements are in place for the vacated CTO and CDO roles at Service NSW.

A NSW Department of Customer Service spokesperson would not comment when approached by iTnews.

Bodduluri was in the news only recently after revealing that Service NSW was migrating off the Tanzu Application Service, owned by VMware and for which it had once been a flagship customer, to an OpenShift platform run by Red Hat.

In the meantime, Bodduluri has now started her new role as the chief information officer of James Cook University.

iTnews has confirmed that the CIO role at the university replaces the previous chief digital officer (CDO) role last held by Felipe Duncan, who left in mid-2025.

Overall ICT responsibility at James Cook University still sits with Hilary Kavanagh as chief operating officer of services.