Service NSW appoints interim chief digital officer

Service NSW has named Howard Trang as its acting chief digital officer, following the departure of predecessor Dr Christina Igasto in May.

Howard Trang (Image credit: Service NSW)

The agency updated its executive leadership team webpage to include Trang. It had previously declined to reveal the acting arrangements.

Digital Nation has confirmed that he has stepped into Dr Igasto’s old role, and that the role remains the same as before.

Trang has been with Service NSW for almost six-and-a-half years and has previously acted in the chief digital officer role for two months back in 2023.

“As a director in Service NSW, he led large multidisciplinary and cross functional digital teams, delivering digital solutions and products to people and businesses of NSW,” the agency said in a published biography.

His background is in user experience (UX), which he has done with organisations including Velocity Frequent Flyer, Qantas and NBN Co.

Service NSW’ previous chief digital officer has since joined Digital Canberra.