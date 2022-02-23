Semiconductor group ASMI sees higher revenue in second half of 2022

By on
Semiconductor group ASMI sees higher revenue in second half of 2022

Supply chains still tough.

Dutch semiconductor fabrication supplier ASM International (ASMI) has forecast higher revenue in the second half of 2022 as it expects supply chain issues to continue in the first half.

"Based on the current visibility, we expect revenue in the second half of 2022 to be higher than the level in the first half," the company said in a statement.

Semiconductor groups such as Intel and Applied Materials, hit by supply chain challenges, expect the recovery to take longer despite rising global demand for chips used in products ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.

ASMI, which makes equipment used to deposit atom-thin layers of material on computer chips during their manufacturing, expects first-quarter revenue of 500-530 million euros (A$785 to $832 milion), after 491.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Smaller peer BE Semiconductor on Friday also forecast a rise in first-quarter revenue, as the chipmaking equipment supplier expects to benefit from leading chipmakers' plans to boost investments.

ASMI reported record order intake in the fourth quarter of 644.9 million, above the company's guidance of around 600 million.

The Amsterdam-listed company said it planned to increase its dividend by 25 percent to 2.5 per share.

The group is also launching a new share buyback programme, planning to repurchase up to 100 million of stock over 2022-2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
asmi chips hardware semiconductors

Sponsored Whitepapers

20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps

NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps
NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial

NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial
TPG, Telstra to share mobile network and spectrum for decades

TPG, Telstra to share mobile network and spectrum for decades
Border Force defends temporary phone seizures at checkpoints

Border Force defends temporary phone seizures at checkpoints

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?