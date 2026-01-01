SE Qld councils to collaborate on common data, ID foundations

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Will also coordinate planning around connectivity approvals.

Councils in South East Queensland have set ambitious goals to use smart technologies by 2035, but will need to invest in base capabilities such as improved connectivity in the first instance.

SE Qld councils to collaborate on common data, ID foundations

The mayors of 12 councils produced a collaborative “digital plan” [pdf] for the region, seeking - among other things - to improve service delivery, digitise property approval processes, embrace AI and make transportation networks more intelligent.

However, a clear message in engagement with stakeholders was that some foundational systems would be needed to make the more innovative projects possible.

This will see an immediate focus on digital infrastructure and connectivity, digital identity, and the establishment of a common data environment across local government areas.

Data access was needed for better and more consistent planning, and to underpin more advanced digital and AI tools.

This is to be delivered through a “regional common data environment (CDE) to enable secure data sharing and collaboration across councils, industry, and government stakeholders.”

Once in place, the councils want to use and incorporate “AI-supported compliance checking, data analysis into development assessment systems to accelerate application processing and improve customer service and enquiries.”

They also have real-time transportation and water management in their sights.

The councils also want to prioritise the adoption of digital ID as a way for all stakeholders in the region to interact and authenticate with one another.

Finally, the plan calls for better coordination of planning and approval of fixed and mobile connectivity in the region, recognising that the infrastructure is necessary to achieve overall digital ambitions.

The chair of the Council of Mayors for South East Queensland, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, said in a statement that the digital plan “is about making sure we stay ahead of the curve.”

“By embracing digital technology, we can unlock new opportunities, reduce costs for families and deliver services faster and smarter,” he said.

“It also means we can back local industry and build the digital capabilities we need for the future, especially as we look ahead to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

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