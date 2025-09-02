SBS plans networking overhaul of broadcast backbone

SBS has embarked on a three-year program to uplift the networking infrastructure underpinning its broadcasting operations.

The Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster has built a new media IP foundation using Cisco, which will serve as the backbone of its data transmission.

A spokesperson for SBS told iTnews that the broadcaster plans to migrate all video and audio production systems to the new network over the next three years.

“The new network is built on a Cisco foundation with best-of-breed architecture and specialised broadcast control orchestration, enabling us to switch and operate seamlessly,” an SBS spokesperson said.

“The project plan includes a robust planning and testing phase prior to the cutover of major systems to ensure audiences are not impacted by the change.”

The spokesperson added that the new solution will reduce power consumption while improving picture quality and connectivity between locations.

A media IP network transports broadcasting audio, video and metadata as data packets using standard internet protocol, while traditional delivery relies on dedicated cabling systems such as SDI for video or AES for audio.

According to a job advertisement, SBS is currently using – or plans to implement – networking solutions including the Cisco Catalyst 6000 and Cisco Nexus 9000 switching families and VXLAN for network virtualisation.

The broadcaster also noted the importance of skills for Cisco DCNM, a centralised software management platform for Cisco’s data centre networks.