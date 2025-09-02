SBS plans networking overhaul of broadcast backbone

By

Over a three-year program.

SBS has embarked on a three-year program to uplift the networking infrastructure underpinning its broadcasting operations.

SBS plans networking overhaul of broadcast backbone

The Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster has built a new media IP foundation using Cisco, which will serve as the backbone of its data transmission.

A spokesperson for SBS told iTnews that the broadcaster plans to migrate all video and audio production systems to the new network over the next three years.

“The new network is built on a Cisco foundation with best-of-breed architecture and specialised broadcast control orchestration, enabling us to switch and operate seamlessly,” an SBS spokesperson said.

“The project plan includes a robust planning and testing phase prior to the cutover of major systems to ensure audiences are not impacted by the change.”

The spokesperson added that the new solution will reduce power consumption while improving picture quality and connectivity between locations.

A media IP network transports broadcasting audio, video and metadata as data packets using standard internet protocol, while traditional delivery relies on dedicated cabling systems such as SDI for video or AES for audio.

According to a job advertisement, SBS is currently using – or plans to implement – networking solutions including the Cisco Catalyst 6000 and Cisco Nexus 9000 switching families and VXLAN for network virtualisation.

The broadcaster also noted the importance of skills for Cisco DCNM, a centralised software management platform for Cisco’s data centre networks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisconetworkingsbs

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

TfNSW's network services deal with Datacom hits $190m

TfNSW's network services deal with Datacom hits $190m
University of Melbourne reprimanded for using wi-fi data to identify protesters

University of Melbourne reprimanded for using wi-fi data to identify protesters
NSW Police to embark on $126m IT overhaul

NSW Police to embark on $126m IT overhaul
Suncorp in three-month cloud sprint

Suncorp in three-month cloud sprint
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?